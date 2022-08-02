Nick Cannon Rents Out Waterpark for His and Mariah Carey's 11-year-old Twins

Nick Cannon and his 11-year-old twins had a fun day in the water! Earlier this week, the proud dad shared a video of him and Mariah Carey’s kids, Monroe and Moroccan, enjoying the day at the waterpark -- which he rented out just for them.

“Waterpark to ourselves!!! It’s the Roc & Roe Takeover!!,” Cannon captioned the video.

In the clip, the 41-year-old entertainer controls the camera while he and the twins ride down a large tube slide into the water. When the trio gets to the bottom, Cannon sings along as Roc and Roe dance for the camera and celebrate.

In addition to the twins, Cannon is father of 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, as well as 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. The rapper also just welcomed his eighth child, Legendary Love Cannon, with model Bre Tiesi. Last year, Cannon welcomed his seventh child, Zen, with Alyssa Scott. Sadly, Zen died at five months old in December after a battle with brain cancer.

Nick Cannon/Instagram

Cannon is no stranger to shutting down places to make sure his family has a great time. Earlier this month, he opened up about how he shut down Disneyland on his twins' second birthday for a special moment with their mother.

Nick Cannon/Instagram

“We shut Disneyland down. It was the kids' second birthday," Cannon told ET about the day he and Carey renewed their vows on the twins’ second birthday. "...We were in the castle, it was amazing. Like I said, fairy-tale memories. There's no way that I could ever have an experience like that ever again."

Cannon also shared his feelings about his twins growing up. "They see the world a completely different way but they express it,” he said. “They call me on my mess all the time. They both got huge personalities."