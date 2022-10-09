Nick Cannon's Children's Mothers Celebrate Him on His 42nd Birthday

Nick Cannon got some special birthday wishes. On Saturday, the mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, Bre Tiesi took to Instagram to celebrate his 42nd birthday with a sweet tribute.

“I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever,” the Selling Sunset star wrote next to a picture of her and Cannon kissing their newborn son.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul we know. Thank you for the best thing that’s ever happened to me. we love you. Cheers to a lifetime of love and memories I got you for life 💙♾ 🔥.”

Cannon also got birthday love from Abby De La Rosa, who is the mother of his 1-year-old twins, Zion and Zillion. “Wake that a** up y’all and go wish @nickcannon a happy birthday,” she wrote in a video of Cannon with their two children. “We are beyond grateful for you and all that you do. Cheers to another fun filled year.” De La Rosa is also expecting another child with the star.

The Masked Singer host took to his Instagram to share a picture of the kite that De La Rosa and their two children gifted him.

"One of the coolest birthday gifts I have ever received!! Anybody who knows me knows one of my favorite and most therapeutic pastimes is flying kites, especially with my children! It’s so blissful and it’s one of the most potent and first memories I have of my own father spending quality time with me as a child," he wrote next to the picture of him holding Zion and Zillion as they stood next to the kite with their picture on it.

"So simple yet so magical! Proves possibilities to be endless in a child’s eyes to witness putting something high in the sky and making it fly! God working through the wind with his glorious omniscient energy!! Thank you Zion and Zillion and @hiabbydelarosa for such a wonderful and thoughtful gift!! I love y’all! 🙏🏾❤️."

The Wild N Out star took to his Instagram Stories to share the video that De La Rosa posted. In addition, the birthday boy shared a video of his mother, and his 11-year-old daughter Monroe, singing him Happy Birthday.

The "I Do" rapper shared another video of him and Monroe getting ready to get on the tallest roller coaster in the world. “I’m getting too old for his sh*!,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

The father of 10 shared a picture of his house filled with balloons from Brittany Bell, who is the mother of his children, Powerful Queen, Golden and Rise -- who he welcomed last month.

“And that’s a wrap! Love to come home to this! Thank you Golden, Rise, Pow and @missbbell.”

Cannon had a special message to everyone who celebrated him on his special day. “Definitely not big on celebrating myself, especially on birthdays, but sincere Gratitude for all my Real Ones who send Well Wishes and High Frequencies my way today. I’ll take all the positivity I can get these days.”