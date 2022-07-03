Nick Cannon's Twins' Mother Abby De La Rosa Speaks Out About Them Having Several Siblings

The mother of Nick Cannon's twin children, Abby De La Rosa, is addressing the fact that her sons have so many siblings from different mothers.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday for a Q&A, De La Rosa was asked, "Are you okay with your babies having so many bros and sis from different momma?" To which she responded, "Omg, yess!! I grew up with such a STRONG sense of FAMILY. I have 14 uncles and aunts and hella cousins."

She continued, "I'm not looking for anyone to understand or agree with my perspective and I'm not speaking on any other family unit except my own, but for me, my children having so many siblings is so cool to me, it's a blessing. Children are a blessing in whatever capacity that may be."

Abby De La Rosa Instagram

Cannon and De La Rosa welcomed thier twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in June 2021. She announced the news of their birth with a photo where the proud mom was seen gently rocking her newborns in her arms while laying in a hospital bed.

In a recent interview with Men's Health, Cannon defended himself as a father, "Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be," he said.

"If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up."

He added: "All of those things, making sure [I’m there for] all extracurricular activities. I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week.”

Last month, De La Rosa announced that she is pregnant again. The 31-year-old DJ didn't reveal who the father of the baby is, but implored fans to follow her on another social media platform for "all the exclusive content."