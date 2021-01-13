Nick Carter and Wife Lauren Kitt Expecting 'Surprise' Baby No. 3

Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, have an unexpected surprise in the new year. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old Backstreet Boys singer revealed that he and his wife are expecting their third child.

"Sometimes life blesses you with little surprises," Carter captioned an ultrasound video of the couple's future child, along with the hashtags "#2021 #babynumber3 #fatherhood #happyhome."

Carter and Kitt are already parents to 4-year-old son Odin and 1-year-old daughter Saoirse.

Last month, Carter opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about how rewarding his quarantine life has been with his family.

"I haven't had this much time [off] since I started with the [Backstreet] Boys. We've always been on tours. We've always been releasing albums, going and going," he told ET. "And the families would have to come on the road with us…But now I'm home and I'm 100 percent, like, 1,000 percent, dad right now...Watching them grow in real time, honestly, I'm achieving the bucket list in real time right now."

In 2019, Carter and Kitt let ET into the delivery room as they welcomed baby Saoirse. Watch the clip below for more.