Nick Carter, Lance Bass, AJ McLean & Joey Fatone Team Up For Pride Game Night and Performance (Exclusive)

The pop music icons are hosting a charitable game night, Bingo Under the Stars, in celebration of Pride Month. The nostalgia-fueled event, held at The Grove in Los Angeles on June 18, will include 10 games of Bingo called by L.A. legend "Bingo Boy" (Jeffery Bowman) with special prizes from The Grove's collection of retailers and restaurants.

The two-hour experience will also include a number of surprise guest appearances and conclude with a throwback performance by Carter, McLean, Bass and Fatone, together on-stage performing a few pop classics and fan favorites from both groups.

In support of Pride and the LGBTQIA+ community, a special gift will be granted to The Trevor Project on behalf of the hosts’ involvement with Mission Tsuki. Additionally, a portion of ticket sales will go directly to L.A. Pride and their month-long giving campaign, Pride Makes a Difference.

The event will be held at The Grove’s Level 8 189 The Grove Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and starts at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, please visit Bingo Under the Stars.

The singers teased a collaboration last week during Carter and Bass' Instagram Live. Fatone later joined the conversation where they shared that the group, including McLean, had something up their sleeves for Pride Month.

"Since it is Pride Month, I guess we can kind of tease something," Carter began. "What we're talking about doing…We can't give away too much. So basically, Lance, Joey, myself, A.J. maybe, we're just going to say we're going to be doing something special. We're going to announce it in the next week…And it's going to be huge. It's going to be really big and we're really excited."

Bass added, "We're doing it for Pride, which will be really good."

"It's one of those things where all Pride is really near and dear to our hearts," added Fatone. "We all live in the entertainment community where there is a lot of LGBTQ and we embrace that."

Carter and Bass first teased a project together back in September. ET spoke with Carter in December, where he shared a brief update on what the two were up to.

"We had this idea of something that [we're] not giving it out quite yet, but with everything that's been going on…We've been playing phone tag," he shared. "All I can say is it's in the realm of what we said, a collaboration, and that's all I'm gonna say right now. But we're still talking."