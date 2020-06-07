Nick Cordero Dead at 41: Friends, Fans and Fellow Broadway Stars Pay Tribute

Friends and fans are paying tribute to Nick Cordero after the Broadway star died on Sunday after a long battle with COVID-19 that left him hospitalized for over three months.

Cordero appeared in the 2012 production and tour of the musical Rock of Ages, and played Earl in the Broadway production of Waitress before leaving the show to take on the role of Sonny in the stage adaptation of A Bronx Tale.

In 2014, he also starred in the Broadway production of Bullets Over Broadway, which earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their 1-year-old son, Elvis.

Kloots shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, writing, "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Cordero's friends and fellow stars also shared their messages on social media.

"Nick Cordero passed at 11:40am today with his wife and mother by his side," pal Zach Braff shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of Cordero and Kloots. "I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart."

"The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power."

"RIP Nick Cordero!" Viola Davis tweeted. "My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels."

"RIP Nick Cordero," wrote Bernadette Peters, with a series of broken heart emoji. "Sending love to Amanda and Elvis."

Broadway star James M. Iglehart wrote, "I will miss you. You were a wonderful man. A wonderful husband. The happiest dad I knew. A good friend to me. My love & prayers go out to your family #NickCordero."

"God Bless you and Godspeed #NickCordero," shared This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson. "@amandakloots my heart breaks for you an your son. #ripNickCordero."

Many also shared a link to a GoFundMe campaign to help support Kloots and her son:

See more tributes to Cordero below: