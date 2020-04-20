Nick Cordero’s GoFundMe Surpasses Its $350,000 Goal After He Has His Leg Amputated

Nick Cordero is receiving financial support amid his COVID-19 battle. Shortly after having his right leg amputated due to complications from the coronavirus, the 41-year-old Broadway star’s GoFundMe page surpassed its $350,000 goal.

As of Monday morning, Cordero’s fundraising page has more than 6,000 donors and has raised upwards of $357,000. The fundraiser was started by Erin Silver, Aimee Song and Jacey Duprie to help cover Cordero's hospital bills and support his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their 10-month-old son, Elvis.

Over the weekend, Kloots revealed that Cordero’s right leg was going to be amputated due to ongoing clotting issues. After the surgery, Kloots took to her Instagram Story to share that her husband was “doing the best he possibly can.”

“He’s recovering well after surgery. The wound looks OK. He didn't lose a lot of blood. His blood pressure is OK. His heart is OK. Even his internal bleeding has come down,” she said. “Everything seems to be calmed down, which is so great because this has been such a roller coaster.”

Cordero tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month after being misdiagnosed with pneumonia and has since spent weeks sedated in the ICU.

Cordero's battle has inspired his supporters around the globe to dance to his song, "Live Your Life," as well as Elvis Presley's song, "Got a Lot o' Livin' to Do," on social media to show their support for him.