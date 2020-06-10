Nick Cordero’s Widow Amanda Kloots Calls Donald Trump's Tweet About COVID-19 'Hurtful' and 'Disgraceful'

Kloots took to social media on Monday to respond to Trump's tweet about leaving the hospital after two days in which he wrote, "Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life."

The fitness instructor posted both on her page and some some heartfelt videos in her Instagram Stories in response to the president's tweet, calling it a "slap in the face."

"I'm honestly not a very political person, but this is really kind of hard to ignore," Kloots began. "I'm sitting here in my house and I'm honestly frozen. I can't even move. I couldn't believe what I read."

The single mother went on to note, "Not everyone's lucky enough to walk out of the hospital after two days. So we saw what this disease can do, so guess what, we are afraid, we are. I still am. I think about if I got it, if I got as sick as Nick, little Elvis, he doesn't have his mom anymore. So I'm afraid."

Amanda Kloots/Instagram Stories

Amanda Kloots/Instagram Stories

She also took umbrage with the president telling his followers not to let the disease or the global pandemic "dominate" their lives.

"Let it dominate your life? No one's letting it. Nick didn't let it. It wasn't a choice," she said, fighting back tears. "It dominated his life, it dominated my life, it dominated our family's lives for 95 days and because he didn't make it, it will forever affect my life. Even if he would have survived it would have forever affected and changed our lives."

Kloots concluded by slamming how the president handled his own case of COVID-19 and his subsequent response.

"It's beyond hurtful. Have some empathy. Why are you bragging?" she said. "Have empathy to the Americans. You are our leader. Have some empathy to the people who are suffering and grieving. It's just not fair. To act like this disease is nothing and you got right over it. I'm so happy that you did. Thank god you did. But guess what, there are a lot of people that didn't."

Kloots also shared a campaign ad from Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, writing, "@JoeBiden you have my vote and by god I hope and pray you win this election."

Kloots later wrote on Instagram, "I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of. After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says. There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful."

Prior to her response to the president, Kloots posted a photo with her late husband, marking the anniversary of his death.

"Nick passed away three months ago, but COVID took my husband April 1, which is seven months ago. I realized that the other day, Elvis and I lost him seven months ago," she wrote. "Once he went on the ventilator he never came back. It's weird to think we’ve been on our own for that long already. Please wear a mask. Please continue to take this seriously. ❤️"