Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Reveals She Was 'Told to Say Goodbye' Amid His COVID-19 Battle

Amanda Kloots is not giving up on Nick Cordero. The trainer admitted that she's been "told to say goodbye" to her husband, amid his battle with COVID-19 and ongoing health struggles. Posting a black-and-white photo of Cordero holding their son, Elvis, Kloots expressed that she has faith and hopes there can be a miracle.

"I’ve been told a couple times that he won’t make it. I’ve been told to say goodbye. I’ve been told it would take a miracle," Kloots emotionally wrote on Wednesday. "Well, I have faith. Faith that is small as a mustard seed sometimes, but that is all you need sometimes."

Kloots added that her beloved husband is "still here" and, despite all odds, gets "slightly better every day." "Where there is faith, there is hope. Where there is hope, there can be a miracle!" she added. "Like my dad has said since day one, every day he’s still with us is a miracle. I believe God is with us, with the doctors and with Nick. ❤️"

Cordero has been hospitalized at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for more than 60 days after first suffering from pneumonia and later testing positive for COVID-19. The Broadway star has had a number of ups and downs amid his heath struggles.

On Sunday, Kloots provided a further explanation on how Cordero is doing, telling fans that it's "been awhile" since her last update because "we've just been in a little bit of a standstill."

"We're kind of just waiting to see if Nick gets better. So there’s really, as far as updates go, not too much updates. We're at a point where we've sort of done everything that we possibly can and now we're just waiting to see if things progress in a way that is good," she explained. "Nick is on a big dose of steroids to try to help with inflammation in his body so we're seeing if that works and we're just continuing prayers and hoping for miracles every day."

Last Tuesday, Kloots shared that doctors had seen "some success" with proning, or repositioning, Cordero. The actor has had to have his right leg amputated due to ongoing blood clotting complications and has undergone a tracheostomy, which was one step toward getting him off a ventilator. He is still fighting infection in his lungs.

