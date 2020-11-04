Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Says Husband Is 'Fighting for His Life' After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Nick Cordero continues to fight for his life.

The Broadway actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram on Friday night to share a heartbreaking update on her husband, who is battling coronavirus. Sharing a black-and-white photo of them with their 9-month-old son, Elvis, the celebrity trainer asked for prayers.

"My whole world has stopped. Please pray for my husband. Prayer warriors, prayer circles, whatever you’ve got," she wrote. "Energy, meditation, positive thinking. He is fighting for his life right now. Elvis and I need you Nick Cordero. It’s time to fight daddy. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

In her Instagram Story, Kloots added, "All prayers warriors right now PLEASE. Nick's condition got very bad. Please pray pray pray."

Instagram Story

Earlier this month, Kloots shared that her husband was unconscious in the ICU after being diagnosed with pneumonia the week prior and was awaiting for his COVID-19 test results.

"Nick has been sick for awhile with what we were told last week was pneumonia. Unfortunately we think he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to hear if this is in fact COVID," Kloots wrote at the time, detailing Cordero’s deteriorating health. "He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen. We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is in the best care.”

The celebrity trainer also shared that she was unable to stay by her husband’s side during this harrowing time. "I miss him terribly. I’m not allowed there to visit of course and can do nothing to help him,” she continued. "Nick is scared too, this has gone from bad to worse. He isn’t allowed to eat or drink, he is very weak and having a hard time breathing." She later added that Cordero was in stable condition.

Codero last appeared on the Broadway stage in the musical A Bronx Tale The Musical as Sonny in 2018 and as Earl in Waitress in 2016. His other credits include Bullets Over Broadway and Rock of Ages.

Meanwhile, Pink is also another celebrity who tested positive for the flu-like virus, and recently opened up about her and her 3-year-old son, Jameson's, coronavirus diagnosis. The singer detailed how her son's condition worsened and how scared she was.

Watch the video below to hear what she shared.