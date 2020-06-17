Nick Cordero's Wife Says He Missed Their 1-Year-Old Son's First Steps in 'Heartbreaking' Post

Nick Cordero's son is officially walking! The actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of their 1-year-old son, Elvis, walking towards her. The exciting development comes amid Cordero's ongoing battle with the coronavirus.

In the sweet clip, Kloots encourages Elvis to "walk to mama," which he does with a full smile on his face. "We have a WALKER!!!!!" Kloots captioned the video.

Kloots also shared an adorable video of Elvis walking while pushing a toy on her Instagram Story.

Instagram

The proud mom gave more information about her son's new skill in a video posted to her Instagram Story.

"Elvis took his first steps. I missed them, but his grandparents saw them and I think that's adorable," she said. "And then as soon as he saw me he did it for me, so that was really cute."

Though she's thrilled by her son's development, Kloots couldn't help by lament the fact that her husband wasn't there to see it, as he remains in the ICU.

"Of course my mind went right to Nick and Nick missing that moment. That wasn't easy," she said. "... And every day that goes by I just feel like my heart is just breaking more and more and more. Because I think about him laying there and I just am devastated. And I see our little boy, just the cutest little thing, growing up and doing all these firsts and Nick missing them and it's heartbreaking."

Though Kloots said she's "not giving up any kind of hope or any kind of positivity for Nick," she did admit that she feels "like I'm getting to a point where I'm getting emotionless."

"It's just going on 77 days tomorrow and it is a lot," she said. "... Nick is a roller coaster. Some days are good, some days aren't. Some things look better. Some things aren't. You feel like sometimes there's lots of hope and then sometimes it's not as much hope."

"We're basically just trying to see if we can get him stable and strong enough to have more options. And that's where we're at right now," Kloots continued. "It's monotonous and it is hard on a daily basis. Very, very hard. For me, I'm sure even more so for Nick. For his mother, for our families, it is never ending."

As for how she's getting through the tough time, Kloots said she remains grateful for Cordero's doctor, who's been an "amazing champion" for the Broadway star, and reveals that she's "leaning into" her faith.

"I'm really leaning into God's will being done here. I just am constantly praying and I can't thank you enough for praying and championing that," she said. "I go to bed with the phone in my hand, researching and reading every DM that comes my way in hopes that it might be something to help Nick that we haven't thought of. It is a never ending search."

"Every night before I go to bed I call the hospital and I get an update, so I can go to sleep. And then as soon as I wake up I call the hospital and I hope for a good day," Kloots continued. "I am constantly praying for a miracle. I'm constantly praying for healing. I'm not giving up hope or belief that it'll happen. Nick is still there. He's still fighting. He's awake. He's not very active. There's not much going on, but he's there. His eyes are open and he's looking up and down and answering questions. He's there."

Cordero was first hospitalized for pneumonia and later tested positive for the coronavirus. He has since tested negative. The actor had to have his right leg amputated due to ongoing blood clotting complications. He is still fighting infection in his lungs.