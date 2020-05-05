Nick Cordero’s Wife Says His Eyes Are Opening But He’s Not Responding to Commands

Amanda Kloots is celebrating her husband, Nick Cordero, taking "small little steps" amid his battle with the coronavirus. Kloots took to her Instagram Story on Monday to reveal that he is beginning to open his eyes, though he's not yet following commands.

"He's doing good. He's in recovery today and things are going well. Numbers on machines are coming down, which is great," she said. "And we just still need him to wake up."

"So the doctors are just hoping and praying," Kloots continued. "... We need him to follow commands, look left, look right. His eyes are opening up, but unfortunately they're not connected to anything. But small little steps!"

Kloots also shared a selfie on her Instagram Story in which she's bundled up in her husband's clothes. "I now just wear all of Nicks clothes," she wrote alongside the pic.

Instagram

Cordero is in a medically-induced coma and had to have his right leg amputated due to ongoing blood-clotting complications from the coronavirus. Last month, he was first hospitalized for pneumonia and later tested positive for the coronavirus.

The father of one has since tested negative for COVID-19, but his lungs have been "severely damaged" due to the respiratory disease, Kloots previously shared. Cordero underwent a tracheostomy last week, which is one step towards getting him off a ventilator.

"He's doing well, so I'm just hoping for another day of rest and recovery for Nick," she said following the procedure. "I think the more days he has of this might help his brain to wake up."