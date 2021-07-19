Nick Jonas Marks Priyanka Chopra's Birthday With Cute Throwback Pic

Nick Jonas is honoring his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, even though they're apart! Priyanka turned 39 over the weekend but was riding solo in London for the special occasion.

Nick, 28, took to Instagram, sharing a stunning photo of his ladylove wearing a pastel pink saree and pink shades and added an adorable throwback photo of Priyanka as a kid in a very similar look.

"Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you. ❤️" the musician wrote.

Priyanka celebrated her special day with a series of swimsuit pics, noting that while she was in London, her boy bander husband was not with her.

"This was a quiet birthday but the lesson I have learnt as I step into the next year is everyday is a joy. And I will always seek it," Priyanka wrote. "Thank you to for all your good wishes and constant support. Thank you @nickjonas for making this bday so special even tho you weren’t here. Thx @cavanaughjames @divya_jyoti @tialouwho for being my bday weekend buddies!"

Nick is currently preparing to go on tour with the Jonas Brothers this summer for their Remember This tour at outdoor arenas.

"This could mean that there will be new Jonas Brothers music," Nick told ET back in May. "We've been working together in this year and a half where we've been apart, and always kinda keeping on the grind a little bit, trying to find new songs and new inspiration. I think with the tour in mind, it would make sense, but again, I don't wanna give too much away, just keep your eyes and ears open."