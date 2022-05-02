Nicki Minaj Returns to 2022 Met Gala in Figure-Hugging Black Look

Nicki Minaj is looking stunning at the 2022 Met Gala. The 39-year-old singer attended the A-list event on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where she turned heads in a figure-hugging black leather pants and skirt look.

The Pink Friday rapper stepped onto the red, white and blue carpet bedazzled in rhinestones, which covered her arms, chest, and even her face. The all-black look featured a leather pants and a leather a feathered, skirted top, that was attached to the pants with a wide, black belt. Minaj completed the look with black leather boots and a black leather baseball cap and headband combo, leaving her long, raven-colored locks to cascade out the back of the fitted hat.

Minaj last attended the Met Gala in 2019, when the theme was "Camp: Notes On Fashion." This year's Met Gala theme is "Gilded Glamour and White Tie," accompanying the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." This year's hosts are Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Last year, Minaj made headlines when she said she wasn't going to the 2021 Met Gala because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Minaj revealed that the gala was requiring celebrities to be vaccinated to attend and that getting the vaccine wasn't something she was willing to do at the time.

"They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️," she tweeted.

The White House later offered Minaj a call with a doctor after she expressed her concerns about getting the COVID-19 vaccine and claimed that a friend of her cousin's had experienced adverse effects from it, which health officials refuted.

