Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Rapping to New Song 'Move Ya Hips'

Nicki Minaj is giving fans a peek at her growing baby bump and looking fierce while rapping to her new song, "Move Ya Hips."

On Thursday, the 37-year-old rapper posted a video to Instagram of her sitting in bed in a matching printed bra top and underwear set, making her baby bump clearly visible. Rocking a pink-and-blonde hairstyle and accessorizing with pink sunglasses and a necklace reading "Queen," Minaj rapped her latest tune with A$AP Ferg, which also features MadeinTYO.

"All of you b****es is food / If you the opps, you gon' be singin' the blues," she raps. "Feelin' like Bishop in Juice / Word to my dude, this Jimmy Choo on my shoes."

On Thursday, Minaj also talked about dealing with morning sickness, sharing a throwback of herself before she was showing.

"While I was in Trinidad earlier this year, I had the worst morning sickness of all time," she wrote. "Didn’t know morning sickness could last all day either😩 But nevertheless, this is one of the pics I took b4 you could see my lil baby bump. 🥳🙏."

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage," she captioned one pic. "Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛."

Last month, Minaj talked about her marriage to Petty during her apperance on Lil Wayne's Apple Music series, Young Money Radio With Lil Wayne.

"I didn't think it would be as refreshing and calming as it is," she said. "Even if you're not married, when you have someone that feels like your soulmate or someone who understands you, it just makes you feel like you're on top of the world."

And when ET spoke with Minaj back in October at the launch party for her Fendi capsule collection, Fendi Prints On, she already talked about having children with Petty.

"We practice all the time, like, you know, three times a night," she quipped.

