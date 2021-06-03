Nicolas Cage Gets Married for Fifth Time to 26-Year-Old Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage is officially a married man again!

ET has learned that the 57-year-old actor said "I do" to 26-year-old Riko Shibata. According to court documents, the two wed in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 16, with Shibata taking Cage's last name. This marks the fifth marriage for Cage, who was previously married to Patricia Arquette (1995-2001), Lisa Marie Presley (2002-2004), Alice Kim (2004-2016) and Erika Koike (2019).

Cage first announced the news of his engagement during a radio interview with his brother, Marc "The Cope" Coppola, for Q1043 New York. Of how the proposal came to be, Cage explained, "She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada."

"I hadn't seen her for six months, and we [were] really happy together ... really excited to spend that time together," he continued. "So I finally just said, Look, I wanna marry you,' and we got engaged on FaceTime."

Cage revealed at the time that he bought his then-fiancée a black diamond engagement ring. "Her favorite color is black, so she wanted the black gold, and the black diamond," he shared. "So I found it and customized and personalized it. And I actually sent it to her Fedex. So we're engaged!"

