Nicole Kidman Reunites With Her Mom After 8 Months

Reunited and it feels so good! Nicole Kidman finally got a chance to reconnect with her mom after months of separation.

The Oscar-winner took to Instagram on Sunday to share a pair of pics showing her and her 80-year-old mom, Janelle, sharing a loving embrace that both have been looking forward to for some time.

"Feels so good to be able to hug my mum!" Kidman, 53, captioned the sweet slideshow. "It’s been 8 months."

Kidman lives in the U.S. with husband Keith Urban and their two daughters -- Sunday, 12 and Faith, 9 -- and the family has been self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has ravaged the world. This means she's been unable to fly to Australia to see her mother.

"I missed her 80th birthday but I’m here now," Kidman wrote. "Love you Mumma ❤️"

Kidman recently flew to Australia to begin production on her upcoming TV series Nine Perfect Strangers. The family reportedly quarantined -- per Australia's health and safety protocols -- at their home in Australia's Southern Highlands for two weeks before she was able to see her mom.

Kidman might not have been with her mom for her 80th birthday this year, but she did celebrate it back on March 12 with a sweet mother-daughter snapshot and a kind message.

"Happy Birthday to my darling Mumma. I love you so much. This photo is so US! 😂 ❤️ 🥰" Kidman captioned the cute pic.

Meanwhile, Kidman has spent a great deal of her time during quarantine helping her husband with his at-home concert series, and playing around the house with their kids.

Check out the video below to hear more on how Kidman has been spending her time at home with her family.