Nicole Scherzinger Joins NBC's 'Annie Live!'

Nicole Scherzinger is hitting the stage.

She will join Taraji P. Henson and Harry Connick Jr. in NBC's upcoming holiday musical production of Annie Live!, the network announced Thursday. Scherzinger will play Grace, Daddy Warbucks' chief of staff who welcomes Annie with open arms and a loving heart.

“I’m so excited to be playing the role of Grace Farrell for NBC’s Annie Live! Musical theater has always made my heart soar, so I’m over the moon to join this amazing cast for such a great classic,” Scherzinger said in a statement.

The Masked Singer panelist is the latest to board the live production, which sees Henson taking on the role of Miss Hannigan and Connick Jr. playing Daddy Warbucks. A newcomer will be announced shortly as Annie following a nationwide search.

Annie has won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and made its Broadway premiere in 1977. It is based on the Harold Gray comic strip, Little Orphan Annie, which debuted in 1924.

Annie Live! will air Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.