Niecy Nash Reflects on Historic Golden Globe Nom and Being Told to 'Stay in My Lane' (Exclusive)

It's always a good time when Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts show up on the red carpet! Dressed to the nines in a bejeweled plus dress and a sleek black suit, the Rookie: Feds star and her wife made their grand arrival at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Not only is the 52-year-old star handing out a golden statuette as a presenter during tonight's show, but the actress is also a first-time Golden Globe nominee! Her work as Glenda Cleveland in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story scored Nash a historic nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Winning the nomination would make Nash the first Black actress to win Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television since Gail Fisher's win for Mannix in 1971, and the first actress to win for Best Supporting Actress in Limited or Anthology Series.

"You know, I was told to stay in my lane as a comedian. But I always saw in myself, I said, 'I know I can do it. If you just give me a chance,'" the Reno 911! actress shares with ET's Kevin Frazier. " And so, I'm grateful that people now know, they can call me for anything. I can do everything except sing, but I'm married to [a singer] now."

Betts admits she's "constantly in awe" of her award-winner wife. "She deserves this so I'm not surprised," the musician says, beaming at her partner. "I'm gonna have fun tonight."

Nash and fellow Golden Globe nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph were honored on Sunday during a star-studded luncheon organized by William P. Miller ahead of the awards ceremony. Ralph and Nash were lauded by friends, family, and well-wishers for their years-long, acclaimed careers, and their Golden Globe nominations.

Nash posted about her nomination on Instagram, writing, "GOLDEN GIRL‼️💫💫💫 Thank you @goldenglobes Such a blessings to be nominated for my portal of #GlendaCleveland along side #EvanPeters #RichardJenkins and a nom for the @ryanmurphyproductions series #DahmerNetflix I’m ready to make history!"

The Netflix series recently earned a season 2 renewal, despite being initially released as a limited series. The first season of the true-crime series focused on the life and crimes of the gruesome serial killer, which will now serve as the first installment of an ongoing Monster anthology series. The Dahmer season will be followed by two new installments, each focused on "other monstrous figures who have impacted society."

The series received four nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, including for the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film. Nash's costars, Evan Peters and Richard Jenkins, received nominations for Best Actor and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, respectively.

The 2023 Golden Globes airs live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.