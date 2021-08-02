Nikki and Brie Bella Celebrate Their Sons' First Birthdays With Sweet Joint Party

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella can't stop gushing over their adorable sons on their birthdays!

In honor of Matteo and Buddy turning a year old over the weekend, the twin sisters got together to host a "Wild One"-themed party for their kids. Nikki and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, welcomed Matteo on Aug. 1, 2020, one day before Brie gave birth to her and husband Daniel Bryan's second child together.

"What a week for birthdays!!!!!" Brie, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Birdie with Daniel, wrote on Instagram. "Love you all!!! ❤️✨"

"A year ago today God blessed me with the wildest sweetest boy, Buddy Dessert Danielson. 💙

Surprised to be pregnant, surprised to be going through pregnancy with my twin then going through a pandemic with so much uncertainty and no wine, to being surprised the day you were born Bud Bud," she continued in a second post. "Many days I thought this wild baby inside has to be a boy…..strong kicks like Daddy and sure enough he came out looking just like him. Named after his sweet late grandfather Buddy, middle name of the strongest people I know, my grandmother’s family The Desserts……AND wild like his Mama, BudMode 💯🙈 The Lord has blessed me in many ways and this is one of them. I tell him how grateful I am countless times. I love you Buddy!! My now 1 year old!!!"

Nikki also shared a series of pics and videos from the joint bash to her own page, writing, "Happy Birthday to my sweet, shy, loving, wild one Matteo ❤️ "

"This past year has been the most incredible year of my life. It's been beautiful, hard, educating, enlightening and truly amazing," she gushed. "Oh baby boy thank you for being an answered prayer and making me a Muma. I couldn’t have asked for a better baby boy than you! You have my heart Teo!"

"I love you more than anything in this entire world!" she continued. "Here's to turning one my wild one! And to many, many more birthdays! And fun themes Muma gets to think of lol love you @theartemc 🐻🥳🦊🎈"

Meanwhile, Artem kept the caption on his Instagram birthday post to Matteo simple. "Happy first birthday Matteo, Mama and Dada loves you so so much," he marveled.

The post received a lot of love from Artem's fellow Dancing With the Stars pros, including Sharna Burgess, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson and Sasha Farber.

"Oh my gosh!!! 1 year has gone so fast ❤️," wrote Sharna, with Jenna adding, "Happy Birthday sweet boy!!!"

