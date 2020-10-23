Nikki and Brie Bella Reveal Their Families Are Moving to Napa Valley to 'Simplify' Their Lives

Nikki and Brie Bella are doing what is best for their families. The twin sisters revealed that they have decided to move from Arizona to Napa Valley, California, to "simplify" their lives.

"I know people were confused because I was dead silent about [putting my house up for sale],” Brie shared on the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast. “I knew the minute my house would go up for sale it would get leaked out and there’s just a point where you put yourselves out there and everyone does now socially, right?"

"So yes, I moved to Napa Valley. I feel like everyone’s like, duh, of course they did,” she continued, adding that she and her sister "have always loved Napa Valley."

She added that fans will get to see their big move and why they decided to change scenery in the upcoming episodes of Total Bellas. "We majorly downsized and we wanted to be more simple," the mother-of-two said.

Nikki then added that she, fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and their 2-month-old son, Matteo, will also be making the move after Artem finishes season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

"I know everyone was trying to figure out, why did she sell her home in Phoenix? 'Oh yeah, to be with Artem in L.A.' and that is the truth. But after Dancing With the Stars is over, we will be moving over to Napa Valley as well,” Nikki explained. "Artem and I already have a home there we’re very excited about and we downsized as well because the Danielsons rubbed off on us in COVID."

“I’ve always loved the finer things in life, and I will say the one thing COVID taught me was to simplify my life and in all areas,” Nikki added. "But I just started to look at all my things and I’m like what does this really mean?…What do I really want my money to go towards, you know? And for me it was like seeing beautiful parts of the world. Having amazing experiences and new memories with my family."

The new mom then said, "I will be on the Napa Valley train headed to live with Brie here in a few months. Well not with Brie. We wish."

They also joked about their "poor guys" and how it was a "twin decision." They also teased a project that they want to accomplish and how they want to expand their business empire.

Nikki and Brie's move comes about two months after they welcomed their sons. Nikki gave birth to her son on Aug. 31 -- a day before her sister's son Buddy was born on Sept. 1.

