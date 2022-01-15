Nikki Glaser Pays Tribute To 'The World's Friend' Bob Saget With New Song

“Here’s a song about the world’s friend, Bob Saget. I was recording a bunch of songs last week that my friend @mattpondpa wrote for me,” the 37-year-old said in the post which featured the single’s cover art.

“It was just for fun and to see if I could do it and I didn’t intend to release anything because I’m so new to this, but then Monday happened and this song materialized and I’m proud of it. Spotify link in bio. Thanks @mattpondpa, @anyamarina, @hansenmusic, & @nativesoundrecordings for making this happen.”

“The king of fatherhood. Someone to trust. When I was down. You brought me up,” she sings in the snippet of the guitar led ballad shared on her Instagram.

Glaser also shared a blurb with the Los Angeles Times about her final moment with Saget. The comedienne wrote that in October, the America’s Funniest Home Videos host did a stand-up show in Milwaukee, on the same night, and invited her out to dinner with him and his in-laws after her set.

Glaser shared that she tried to turn down the request, due to having a few people in town with her, but Saget gladly invited her entire group out for the meal.

"I showed up with four people, two of which I had just met that night. I can’t tell you how unheard of it is for a celebrity to be OK with you bringing people who you don’t even know to a dinner with their family,” she wrote in the tribute piece.

“Bob couldn’t have cared less. He gave them as much attention as he gave me, and to my surprise and relief, he was the same exact Bob around his in-laws as he was around anyone. He told irreverent stories....We were all family that night.”

Saget’s Full House co-stars, including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, John Stamos and Dave Coulier, attended the ceremony. As well as his famous friends, including John Mayer and Dave Chappelle.

After the ceremony, Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo paid an emotional tribute to her late husband on social media.

"My sweet husband," Rizzo wrote in part. "After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time. But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years. We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever."

Rizzo ended her message, ."He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you."