Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Beauty Deals From Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer and More

Early Access for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is now open to all Nordstrom cardmembers, and the department store is offering amazing discounts on makeup, skincare, hair care, fragrance, tools and body products.

You'll find beauty exclusives, including deals and limited-edition sets, from top brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, MAC Cosmetics, Briogeo, L'Occitane and so many more. In addition to beauty products, be sure to look through fashion and home offerings like outerwear , leggings and home decor .

Normally held in July, the annual shopping event begins a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, all Nordstrom cardmembers can access the sale early before it opens to the public on Aug. 19. If you're not a cardmember, you can apply here for a Nordstrom credit card or browse through the online preview catalog in the meantime. Here are the key dates: