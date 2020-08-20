Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The Best Deals on Plus Size Clothing

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here, and it's bringing deals on pretty much everything. One category we're especially excited to see: plus size clothing.

Among Nordstrom's size inclusive clothing are items from popular brands like Good American, Madewell, Nike, Spanx and BB Dakota. You'll also find pieces for every occasion, whether it's a blazer for Zoom meetings, leggings for running errands or a cute sleep set to snooze in. We've spotted clothing sizes from 1X and 14W to 4X and 28W+, and tons of plus size bras on are sale as well.

The Nordstrom sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Anniversary Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price. Additionally, check out the luxury deals on designer women's clothing and shoes now at the Nordstrom Surprise Sale.

Shop all plus size clothing here, and shop our favorite pieces of plus size clothing from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale while supplies last.