Nordstrom Black Friday Deals That Are Available Now

Nordstrom is offering so many ways to shop big for the holiday season. The department store's website is filled with early deals sitewide ahead of Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas.

First, shop Nordstrom's current sale featuring thousands of markdowns up to 40% off with new sale styles added for women, men, kids and home. Second, the retailer is offering a different beauty deal every day through Nov. 22. Save on beauty products like makeup and skincare from top brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, neuLASH, MAC, Diptyque, Kylie Skin and Clinique. Finally, Nordstrom is price-matching select products for a limited time to ensure you get the best deals. This sale is like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale all over again!

For holiday shopping, Nordstrom has an expansive gift guide across categories shoppers should definitely check out. They're also offering daily drops through Nov. 22 -- each new gift suggestion is selected by a Nordstrom stylist.

Check out ET Style's top deal picks from Nordstrom including Spanx leggings, Nike sneakers, UGG sandal, Topshop winter coat, Hunter boots, Vince cashmere sweater and so much more. Plus, be sure to check back as we learn more about Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale.