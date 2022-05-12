Norm Macdonald's Posthumous Comedy Special 'Nothing Serious' to Hit Netflix

Norm Macdonald hasn't finished making people laugh. Netflix announced on Thursday that the late comic's final, posthumous stand-up special will soon be hitting the streaming platform later this month.

The special, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Serious, was recorded in the comedian's living room, according to a press release from Netflix. The celebrated comic recorded the performance alone, and delivered the entire thing in one take.

Macdonald had been preparing material for some time, but due to the pandemic, venues were shuttered across the country, which left the Saturday Night Live alum without a place to perform. Which is why he opted to record the material himself.

"Norm worked so hard on a new hour of material and wanted it to be seen. While this version of Nothing Special was not originally meant to be the final product, COVID restrictions prevented him from filming in front of an audience," shared Macdonald's longtime producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra, in Netflix's release. "We want to make sure his fans see this very funny hour. He left this gift for all of us."

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Serious premieres May 30 on Netflix.

Macdonald died on Sept. 14, 2021, after a nine-year private battle with cancer. He was 61.

Hoekstra, who was with Macdonald when he died, told Deadline at the time that the comic was determined to keep his health struggles private, and away from his family, friends and fans.

"He was most proud of his comedy," Hoekstra said. "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that 'a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.' He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly."

