Octavia Spencer Supports Ellen DeGeneres as She Recounts Her Experience on the Show

Octavia Spencer has nothing but love and support for Ellen DeGeneres amid workplace allegations about the "toxic" work environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Sharing a throwback photo of DeGeneres, the actress explained that "all of my interactions with everyone from the show including ELLEN were supportive and fun! In that spirit I am praying all involved get the love and support they need."

She added that she welcomes "lively debates happening in the comments," but also believes that "all of the voices of her employees need to be heard. Past and present." Spencer added that speaking one's "truth to power is the only way change happens."

"My truth is everyone was kind to me. From the PAs to the producers. So yeah! I want all of those people to feel valued and heard. And no, people are NOT always kind to talent!" she concluded.

TheSelf Made star is the latest celebrity to speak in support of the daytime talk show host. Earlier this week, the Ellen Show's house DJ, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, addressed the current controversy. Boss, who has been the DJ since 2014, defended his own experience at the show, stressing that there was "love."

"We can't speak too much legally about it, but I'll say this, there's been love," he said. "Obviously there's some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there's been love. I'll just leave it at that until there's a time where we can address more publicly. There's been love and there will continue to be love."

As ET previously reported, Warner Bros. Television sent an internal memo to staffers last month, informing them that WarnerMedia would be seeking the services of an independent third-party firm to interview current and former employees about their experiences behind the scenes on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, after one current and 10 former employees anonymously spoke with BuzzFeed News about their negative experiences working on the program.

In an internal letter sent to show staff, which was obtained by ET, DeGeneres apologized and affirmed that she was committed to "having conversations about fairness and justice."

ET learned that a virtual staff meeting was held to update show employees on the investigation into alleged workplace misconduct.

