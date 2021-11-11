Olivia Munn Recalls the Stress of Her Pregnancy Being Revealed Before She Was Ready

Olivia Munn wasn't ready to tell the world about her pregnancy when the news broke. While speaking to SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the 41-year-old Violet actress revealed how she felt when her pregnancy became public knowledge. Munn is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney.

"I think what was harder was when you have people talking about it and leaking it out there before I'm ready to talk about it," Munn said. "Since I've been pregnant, I've had four different girlfriends lose their pregnancies all after the safe zone, [one at] three months, two at four months and one at five, six months."

"I also have an auto immune disorder and I'm 41," she continued. "There are a lot of elements that come into play when you're pregnant. There's a lot of fear. You want to do everything you can to protect your baby."

While Munn said that she does "understand the interest" in celebrities' pregnancies, even admitting that she's "super interested when people are pregnant," it's different now that she's the pregnant star of interest.

"When it's happening to you, and you feel like you have no control over when you announce, or [you're thinking], 'What if something bad happens? What if I lose the baby? Then it's already been out there that I have it before I was ready to tell that information. Now I have to live with this,' the stress of that just compounded everything," Munn explained. "That was what was more difficult for me."

Munn has found ways to relieve that stress, though, one of which is putting the need for comfort above all else.

"I think because of that and because of my doctor's orders to just take stress out of my life -- because I was at a really risky place with my auto-immune disorder and the pregnancy -- that I just decided to just wear [sweats]," she said. "This is the second outfit that I've worn in months. I usually just wear this one sweat suit over and over -- sometimes I'll put another shirt over the sweatpants -- but that's been actually a big relief for me."

Munn added that she's "not worrying about anything else besides does it fit? Do I feel OK? That's it."

Mulaney, 39, confirmed his girlfriend's pregnancy during a September appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The pair was first romantically linked in May.

"I'm gonna be a dad!" Mulaney said. "We're both really, really happy."

Shortly thereafter, Munn debuted her baby bump on social media. When ET spoke to the actress in October, she revealed what she's most looking forward to about becoming a mom.

"I'm just excited about meeting whoever it is, and bringing a little person into this world," Munn told ET.

Following Munn's interview with ET, she spoke to SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw, and shared how pregnancy has impacted her body image.

"[I felt like] if I’m not looking chic and cool and effortless, and if my body is changing like this, that means that I’m failing. That means that I’m already not doing things right," she said, before opening up about how it felt much the same as when she was previously told she was "too big" or "too skinny" or "too Asian looking" to be on TV.

"Being pregnant has brought up all those feelings, because there is so much of a, 'How am I supposed to do it right?'" she said. "And I know there is no right, I understand that, but it’s really hard, especially to have so many images in your face all the time of what truly looks like perfection."

Then, during an interview on the Today show, Munn spoke about how she's feeling amid her pregnancy.

"I feel good, I feel scared, I feel nervous and I'm excited. I think I feel every day the feelings just kind of rotating through," she said. "... We're just really excited."