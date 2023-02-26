Olivia Newton-John Remembered By Family, Friends and Fans During Memorial Service

Family, friends and thousands of fans were hopelessly devoted to celebrating Olivia Newton-John's memory. On Sunday, the late actress was remembered during a state memorial service held in her native Australia at the Hamer Hall in Arts Centre in Melbourne.

During the live-stream mourners around the world had the chance to join Newton-John's family and friends as they remembered Xanadu star through songs, speeches and her work in cancer research.

Pink, Elton John, Mariah Carey, Barry Gibb, Nicole Kidman and more stars sent in videos sharing their fondest memories with the late actress.

The most emotional moments came from Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, and daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi. Easterling became emotional as he took the stage and recounted their sweet proposal, which happened in Arizona.

Easterling -- who was married to the actress since 2008 -- shared that during a hike in the Red Rocks on Valentine's Day, he and Newton-John experienced some obstacles that "disturbed the moment. After arriving back at their hotel, they played a game of charades where the Grease actress hilariously -- and accidently -- proposed to him.

"The secret phrase was 'Will you marry me?' And she got 'will' and she got 'you,' and then I said it rhymes with 'hairy,' and then out of nowhere she just said, 'Will you marry me?' And I said, 'Yes,' " he shared. "She looked stunned for a minute, and then started laughing … but that's the story of how Olivia proposed to me."

Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, also took the stage and became emotional during her tribute to her mother.

"My heart is broken in two, the other half is with my mama. I know she's holding it for me until we meet again," Lattanzi, 37, told the crowd.

"I stand here before you so desperately, wanting to feel strong and confident and speak eloquently, but the truth is I feel like a little girl lost without her mother," she added. "She was my safe space, my guide, my biggest fan and the earth beneath my feet."

Added Lattanzi: "I know she's here, standing beside me and within me. I can hear her voice, [saying], 'You're safe, my darling. Don't be afraid. You're so much stronger than you think. Speak from your heart. That's all you have to do.' "

Lattanzi also spoke about her mother's love of "trashy television" and "dirty jokes," before wrapping with "I love how she loved fully and completely."

Delta Goodrem -- who played Newton-John in the biopic, miniseries: Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You also spoke during the ceremony.

Newton-John died in August 2022, at the age of 73. The singer had a 30-year battle with breast cancer.

The memorial service will be available to stream on YouTube until March 5.