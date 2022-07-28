Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett Reunite and Pose Together at 'HSMTMTS' Season 3 Premiere

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett were all smiles during a red carpet reunion. The rumored exes and current co-stars stepped out on Wednesday for the season 3 premiere of their Disney+ series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in Burbank, California, and seemed friendly and in good spirits as they posed together.

Rodrigo, wearing a Nensi Dojaka floral black body suit and black mini skirt, stood with her arms around Bassett, dressed in an all-black look of a matching jacket, pants and shirt, on the red carpet.

The pair smiled at each other, threw up peace signs for the cameras and appeared totally amiable as they celebrated their show's release.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

David Livingston/FilmMagic

Rodrigo, 19, shared photos from the premiere on Instagram, posting two shots that both included Bassett. "love all these people so so so much," she captioned the pics. "knowing and working with them has been one of the greatest joys of my life. episode 1 of season 3 of hsmtmts is streaming now! wildcats forever."

Bassett, 21, also took to Instagram to mark the occasion, posting four pics, two of which included his rumored ex. "a magical night celebrating such wonderful people. proud beyond words. cheers to season 3, streaming now on @disneyplus," he wrote alongside his post.

The drama between the duo began when Rodrigo released her instant hit song, "Drivers License," in January 2021. The lyrics of the track seemed to be in reference to Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter, the girl he's thought to have dated after he and Rodrigo split.

Things escalated when Bassett and Carpenter each released songs that were seemingly in response to "Drivers License," and Rodrigo put out her debut album, Sour, much of which is thought to be about her rumored ex.

"The hardest thing [has been] biting my tongue, in a lot of ways, but the reality is it’s kind of like a lost cause trying to talk about any of that stuff, and I refuse to feed into any of the bulls**t, so I just don’t," Bassett told GQ in June 2021. "[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina [Carpenter] and Olivia. Why don't we focus on these women for who they are? Let's focus on the art that they're making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy."

"I try not to look at stuff like that, to be completely honest. I like to think that if there's actually something that I should know about, my team would tell me," Rodrigo told the same outlet two months later. "It was really hard for me to watch people on TikTok and stuff that dissects my 17-year-old love life. That was really weird. But again, I think I understood the curiosity. It doesn't affect me; it doesn't matter. It doesn't affect my songwriting and my life."

The first episode of season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is now streaming on Disney+, with subsequent episodes set to drop every Wednesday on the platform.