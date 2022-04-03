Olivia Rodrigo Wins Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and More at 2022 GRAMMYs

Good for Olivia Rodrigo! The 'Deja Vu" singer won big during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday.

The 19-year-old singer, who earned seven nominations this year, took home the Best Pop Solo Performance award for her song, "Drivers License," and Best Pop Vocal Album award for her album, Sour.

She also won the Best New Artist award, beating out Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks and Saweetie.

It was a banner night for the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, who took the stage as well. Rodrigo delivered an electrifying performance of "Drivers License" during music's biggest night.

"I feel very lucky that I get to do this," Rodrigo told ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on the red carpet. "It's crazy, I have just watched the GRAMMYs religiously since I was so young and just to be here and perform up on that stage is such an honor."

"I just think she's incredible," Rodrigo gushed. "It's so cool to be able to look up to someone like her. I just really admire how confident she is and how she just marches to the beat of her own drum. And I just think she's incredible."

The "Drivers License" songstress also dished about taking the stage at the GRAMMYs.

"It feels so exciting. I've dreamed about the GRAMMYs since I was a little girl," she said. "It's so exciting. And I'm so excited for the day, and I've just been a fan of it forever. It's just gonna be so exciting to go there in the flesh."