Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Hold Hands, Spark Dating Rumors

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles weren't shy about holding hands as they attended a wedding together over the weekend in Montecito, California.

The 36-year-old director/actress and the 26-year-old musician/actor were snapped holding hands while wearing masks in pictures published by Page Six. ET has learned that the two attended the wedding of Styles' manager, Jeffrey Azoff, who works in Artist Relations at Apple Music. Wilde looked stunning in a floral long-sleeved maxi dress and a pink headband, while Styles was stylish as ever in a wide-legged black suit.

Styles was also snapped in his bathrobe at one point, happily posing with Azoff and his bride, Glenne Christiaansen. According to TMZ, Styles officiated the wedding and there were only 16 people present. The outlet reports that Styles took Wilde as his plus one and that they held hands throughout the event.

On Monday, Wilde and Styles were photographed arriving back at his home in Los Angeles with their luggage, in pictures published by The Daily Mail.

Wilde is directing Styles in her upcoming psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling, which centers on an unhappy housewife in the 1950s. In Styles' history-making November cover story for Vogue, she said she did "a little victory dance" when he was officially cast in the film.

"To me, he’s very modern and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has -- truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity -- is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world," she said of the former One Direction member. "I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It's pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence."

Meanwhile, in November, a source confirmed to ET that Wilde and comedian Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement after nine years together. The pair share two children; 6-year-old son Otis and 4-year-old daughter Daisy.

"There was absolutely no drama or scandal, they just didn't work as a couple anymore," the source said, who shared that they actually split at the beginning of 2020. "They adore each other and have nothing but the utmost respect for one another. They will continue to be each other's biggest supporters, especially when it comes to parenting their children and their careers. They see each other all the time still."