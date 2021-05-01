Olympia Dukakis, 'Moonstruck' and 'Steel Magnolias' Actress, Dead at 89

Olympia Dukakis, known for her roles in Moonstruck and Steel Magnolias, has died. She was 89. Her death was announced by her brother, Apollo, on Facebook on Saturday.
"My beloved sister, Olympia Dukakis, passed away this morning in New York City," he wrote alongside a photo of the actress. "After many months of failing health she is finally at peace and with her Louis."
Additionally, Dukakis’ rep, Allison Levy, said in a statement to ET: "It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Olympia Dukakis. After months of failing health, Olympia Dukakis passed away this morning, May 1st, at her home in New York City, with her daughter Christina Zorich by her side."
"Olympia was married to actor Louis Zorich, who passed away in 2018. Her brother Apollo Dukakis, her sons Stefan and Peter Zorich, and four grandchildren thank you for your love, prayers, and kind remembrances during this difficult time," the statement concluded.
Dukakis, who was born in 1931 in Lowell, Massachusetts, began her career acting in theater before making her way to Hollywood. With over 120 credits to her name, she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress and a Golden Globe for her performance as Rose Castorini in Moonstruck. The film also co-starred Cher, Nicolas Cage and Danny Aiello.
She also received a Golden Globe nomination for Sinatra (1992) and Emmy Award nominations for Lucky Day (1991), More Tales of the City (1998) and Joan of Arc (1999).
Just last year, a documentary about her life, titled Olympia, was released, which documented her amazing career.
As news of her death broke, former co-stars, fans and friends took to social media to express their condolences. Cher posted a series of tweets, writing in part, "Olympia Played My Mom In Moonstruck,& Even Though Her Part was That Of a Suffering Wife, WeALL The Time.She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis,Her”Handsome Talented,Husband”.I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One."
Cher also added that she had recently talked to her former co-star after finding out she was ill.
Sally Field said in a statement to ET: "What can I say but I loved her? Everyone loved her. She was a gift..unique and talented and one of a kind. Rest in peace my friend Olympia."
George Takei, Viola Davis, Kristie Alley and more also paid tribute. See their posts below:
