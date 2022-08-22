Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Engaged to Boyfriend Denzel Franklin

Wedding bells are chiming on the horizon. Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Denzel Franklin.

The record-setting Olympian took to Instagram on Monday to share the news, alongside some snapshots of herself and her now-fiancé and a pic of her shiny new sparkler.

"Easiest and quickest ‘YES’!" Manuel wrote, revealing that the pair got engaged on July 3.

"Nothing tops being able to experience life’s blessing and challenges with your best friend," she continued. "So excited to continue this journey called life with you!"

Manuel made history at the Rio Olympics in 2016 when she became the first African-American woman ever to win an individual swimming medal in the Olympics with her surprising win in the 100m freestyle, where she also set the Olympic record with a time of 52.70 seconds.

The celebrated athlete's engagement news came shortly after she announced she was going to return to training after taking a hiatus following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Hey y’all! After a long and much needed break, I have made major changes," she shared on Instagram Monday morning. "I’m excited to announce that I will be training at ASU under the guidance of Bob Bowman, Herbie Behm, and the coaching staff at ASU!"

Congrats to the happy couple!