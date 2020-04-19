'One World: Together at Home' Special: All the Best Moments from Lady Gaga, Oprah Winfrey and More

The One World: Together at Home special brought some much-needed joy to families across the globe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Global Citizen event, hosted in conjunction with the World Health Organization and the United Nations, aired on Saturday, shining a light on the frontline healthcare workers who are leading the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. From heartwarming speeches to beautiful at-home performances, ET's breaking down all the best moments from the hours-long special.

LADY GAGA

Gaga, who curated the event, kicked off the special with a soulful rendition of Nat King Cole's "Smile" on the piano. "I care so much about all of the medical workers who are putting their lives at risk right now. I think of them every day, I pray for them every day," she said. "What I'd like to do tonight is just give you, if I have permission, a moment to smile."

OPRAH WINFREY

"Nelson Mandela once said that courage is not the absence of fear but the triumph over it. We're all feeling that right now," the media mogul said in a pre-taped video message. "In every country, in every continent, we've seen such phenomenal acts of courage from people who are on the front lines of this fight against coronavirus."

"I tell you, we all appreciated health care workers, but never like now," she added. "When their lives are at stake, their first thoughts are not about themselves but for others. They truly are the best of us, and their compassion and their true acts of service is a call to action for all of us."

TAYLOR SWIFT

Sitting in front of a watercolor wall, the singer performed "Soon You'll Get Better" live on the piano for the first time ever. "Who am I supposed to talk to? What am I supposed to do, if there's no you?" she sang. "This won't go back to normal, if it ever was. It's been years of hoping, and I keep saying it because, 'cause I have to."

"You'll get better, soon you'll get better," she continued. "You'll get better soon, 'cause you have to."

THE ROLLING STONES

Believe us when we say, this virtual performance of "You Can't Always Get What You Want" was truly a must-watch!

KACEY MUSGRAVES

The singer's performance of "Rainbow" gave us all the best kind of feels. "I just wanted to say a sincere thank you to all the people out there that are risking their lives to get everyone through this crazy time," she exclaimed. "Thank you. It means so much to me."

"I've also really been loving seeing everyone's rainbows in their windows," she continued. "It inspired me to sing this song for you."

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM

"It's great for us to be able to join you for this amazing event and lend our support to the global community, all coming together at this difficult time for our world," David said in a pre-taped message. "If there's any silver lining in this, it's meant lots of time together as a family. And for this, we are grateful."



"Our thoughts go out to all of the health care workers, all around the world who are working so hard, leaving their families to go to work to protect us and our children," added Victoria. "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

JIMMY FALLON & THE ROOTS

One of our absolute favorite moments from the special, hands-down, was this "Safety Dance" the late night host put together with The Roots. The video also featured various healthcare workers dancing around in their scrubs and masks. It was a great tribute to all those who are putting their lives at risk for the safety of others amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

BILLIE EILISH & FINNEAS

The sister-brother duo teamed up to cover a passionate rendition of "Sunny" by Bobby Hebb. "I love this song," Billie explained. "It's always warmed my heart and made me feel good, and I wanted to make you guys feel good, so here we go."

JOHN LEGEND & SAM SMITH

This virtual "Stand By Me" duet brought so much joy to our homes in a time of need. We can only hope for more collaborations from these two powerhouse singers in the future! And, hopefully, a performance of this onstage once quarantine is over.

MALUMA

Marking the only performance that was sung in Spanish, Maluma's acoustic version of "Carnaval" was beloved by fans on social media. "His voice is pure fire," one person tweeted, with another writing, "Perfect. Thank you Maluma for making self-isolation a little more tolerable today."

MICHELLE OBAMA & LAURA BUSH

The former first ladies teamed up virtually to offer a message of hope to people across the globe. "Over the years, Laura and I have traveled across this country and around the world," Michelle said. "We've had the profound privilege of getting to know you and your families -- your hopes, your struggles and your triumphs."

"The spirit and courage of the American people is most evident in times of crisis," Laura added. "And during this difficult period of physical separation, we've never been closer. Not just in our great country, but, tonight, we stand with the people of the world."

CAMILA CABELLO & SHAWN MENDES

The lovebirds, who have been quarantining together ever since news of the coronavirus broke, got together at the piano to sing "What a Wonderful World" by Louis Armstrong.

BEYONCÉ

"Tonight we celebrate true heroes, those who are making the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed, and healthy," Beyoncé said in a taped video message. "To the doctors, the nurses, and other health care workers who are away from their families, taking care of ours, we continue to pray for your safety. To those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees who are working so that we can be safe in our homes, thank you for your selfless service."

"We are one family, and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strength all over this world," she added. "I know it's very hard, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive, and continue to pray for our heroes. Good night, and god bless you."

LIZZO

The "Truth Hurts" singer's cover of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come" was the performance we never knew we needed. It was packed with passion, and we felt like we could feel her soul. Those vocals!

KEITH URBAN

The country singer covered Steve Winwood's "Higher Love," making all of us at home feel inspired to sing a long with our loved ones. Plus, his editing skills were pretty epic! "Hello @KeithUrban 1, 2 and 3," one fan raved on Twitter. "What a magical performance."

JENNIFER LOPEZ

This cover of Barbra Streisand's "People" couldn't have been anymore beautiful. J.Lo ended the performance by telling fans, "I miss you."

CELINE DION, ANDREA BOCELLI, JOHN LEGEND, LANG LANG & LADY GAGA

"I pray you'll be our eyes and watch us where we go. And help us to be wise, in times when we don't know," they sang, collectively, to close out the special. "Let this be our prayer when we lose our way. Lead us to a place, guide us with your grace, to a place where we'll be safe."

Feeling inspired? Visit globalcitizen.org/togetherathome to learn what you can do right now (from the comfort of your hope) to help those affected by the coronavirus.