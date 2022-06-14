'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Trailer Teases Even More Mystery and Guest Stars

The season 2 trailer for Only Murders in the Building is here, and Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are shrouded in even more mystery than when they first started their podcast.

The trio is told by Detective Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) that they are now "persons of interest" in the murder of their neighbor, Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), and Oliver is convinced that "someone is trying to frame us."

"Does anyone else feel like there are still a couple of loose ends?" Mabel ponders. "...Evidence just keeps showing up in our apartments."

Oliver notes, "Whoever is doing this is toying with us."

As for this season's guest stars, Tina Fey returns as podcast host Cinda Canning, Nathan Lane will be making an appearance as Teddy Dimas, and Amy Ryan's character, Jan, is back and behind bars. Newcomer Cara Delevingne is portraying Alice, and while Amy Schumer is also seen in the trailer, her part in the series is not yet known.

Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building starts streaming June 28 on Hulu.