Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts and More Teaming Up for Global 'The Call to Unite' Livestream Event

Over 200 inspirational celebrities, public figures and frontline heroes are teaming up for a new livestream event that hopes to bring joy to homes across the globe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Titled The Call to Unite, the 24-hour global livestream event kicks off Friday and will feature a number of stars, including Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Garner, Rob Lowe, Julia Roberts, Mandy Moore, Eva Longoria, LeAnn Rimes, Ally Brooke, Common, Alanis Morissette, Jewel, 98 Degrees, Marie Kondo and President George W. Bush.

Tim Shriver, longtime chairman and CEO of the Special Olympics, organized the event as a way to help support all of us in coping with the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak. "All participants and viewers will be invited to #answerthecall by giving, serving, and sharing their stories," a press release states. "Everyone is invited. And everyone belongs."

The official Instagram account for The Call to Unite also released a teaser video, sharing a message of hope and encouraging fans to "#answerthecall."

"There are moments in time when everything changes. This is our moment to answer the call. You may be struggling. You may be scared. But you are not alone," the video text teased. "The Call to Unite. 24 hours to come together through stories, insights, meditation, laughter, hip hop, yoga, painting, poetry, sermons, dance, chanting, gospel, rock, swing, drumming, prayer, giving, hope. So join and #answerthecall."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Call to Unite, streaming everywhere.

WHEN TO TUNE IN:

Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET through Saturday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

WHERE TO WATCH:

The Call to Unite will be livestreamed at unite.us, as well as their Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter pages. It will also be streamed on SiriusXM Stars channel 109. Additionally, Spotify will provide segments from the event on demand within the 24 hour-period and afterward.

WHY YOU SHOULD CHECK IT OUT:

"Today, billions of people around the world are isolated and anxious because of the COVID-19 pandemic -- unable to gather with loved ones, go to work, or even mourn those they’ve lost. Still, in this moment of isolation, millions are rising to the occasion by showing each other love and support in countless ways," the press release states. "The Call to Unite is a celebration of those acts of humanity, and an invitation to the world to join in lifting one another in this moment of need. We need each other. Now more than ever."