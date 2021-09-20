Oprah Winfrey to Deliver Special Message at 2021 Rebel Girls Fest: See the Full Line-Up (Exclusive)

The line-up for the 2021 Rebel Girls Fest: International Day of the Girl is here!

Oprah Winfrey is set to deliver a special message at the end of the event, in honor of International Day of the Girl, taking place Sunday, Oct. 10. Hosted by actress Lovie Simone, Rebel Girls Fest will celebrate Black Girl Magic with fun, interactive and empowering segments that inspire girls to see themselves as leaders, creators, champions and innovators.

It will also include special performances and talks from an inspiring group of artists, activists, and pioneers. See the full line-up below:

Aint Afraid (Artists, Songwriters, Changemakers)

Camille Stennis (Rebel Girls Audio Producer)

Chloe and Maud Arnold of Syncopated Ladies (Emmy Nominated Choreographer, International Tap Stars and Sisterpreneurs)

Haile Thomas (Speaker, Author, Activist)

Justyn and Ary Hardwick (Father-daughter TikTok sensations)

Kheris Rogers (Fashion Designer and Creator)

Oprah Winfrey (Special Message)

Rebel Girls is a global, multi-platform empowerment brand dedicated to helping raise the most inspired and confident global generation of girls. The hour-long event is open now for registration and will be available to stream for free on RebelGirls.com.