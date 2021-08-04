Oprah Winfrey to Interview Eddie Murphy for 'The Oprah Conversation' on Apple TV Plus

Oprah Winfrey is sitting down with Eddie Murphy. The media mogul will interview Murphy on the next episode of The Oprah Conversation, Apple TV+ announced on Thursday.

The pair will discuss Murphy's decades-long career and return to stand-up comedy in the interview, as well as topics like diversity in Hollywood, cancel culture, and why he's more comfortable in his skin than ever.

Murphy will also open up about the cultural impact of his 1988 film Coming to America, and trying to recapture that magic for the sequel, Coming 2 America. Of course, Winfrey also digs into Murphy's family life, prompting him to open up about what he loves most about being a father to his 10 children.

The pair's sit down comes nearly 35 years after Winfrey's first interview with Murphy.

Murphy recently opened up to ET about Coming 2 America, in which his daughter, Bella Murphy, made her film debut. As Murphy explained, he has a rule that his kids can't start acting until they come of age.

"I told her that she couldn't work until she was 18, but she started acting lessons, she was doing an acting school and stuff for maybe two years before that," he recalled. "The role was her age, it was somebody her age, so I was like, 'Mmkay, this is your age, you can go up for this.' So she auditioned for it and got the part."

"I was very nervous," Bella admitted. "You know, I didn't want people to, you know, think that I was just doing this because I can or you know, I didn't want people to watch it and be like, 'Oh, that's his daughter because she can't keep up with everyone,' you know?"

"I wanted my performance to be really good and I wanted to go in and do the best that I could," she added.

The Oprah Conversation: Eddie Murphy debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 9.