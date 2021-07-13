Oprah’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Interview Special Scores 2021 Emmy Nomination

The explosive special, which marked Harry and his wife’s first interview since leaving the royal family, was seen by over 49.1 million viewers worldwide when it debuted in March. During the sit-down, the couple detailed the ins and outs of key moments in their marriage, as well as their decision to step back as senior royals and move the United States.

Additionally, avid followers of all things royal had plenty to celebrate when it was revealed that season 4 of The Crown earned 24 total nominations, tying it with The Mandalorian as the most-nominated series of the year.

In addition to being nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, the Netflix program’s ensemble of stars also were recognized for their performances, including Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Bowles, Tobias Menzes as Prince Philip, Charles Dance as Lord Louis Mountbatten, and Claire Foy, returning for a guest role as a younger version of the Queen.

While Winfrey has yet to react to her nomination, both creator Peter Morgan and Corrin shared statements to ET:

“Thank you to the Television Academy. We are all pinching ourselves that after four series, The Crown is still being embraced and enjoyed in this way. Behind the scenes, this show has an immense, dedicated and incredibly hardworking crew of world-class talent. So, these nominations are gratefully received in recognition of all their outstanding work which continues to inspire me every day,” Morgan shared.

"It Is Absolutely Essential That I See The Queen!” Corrin joked, adding, “Huge congratulations to my wonderful co-star and mentor Olivia Colman. It’s an unbelievable honour to be nominated in this category alongside you and such other wonderfully talented actors. This nomination only exists because of Josh and all my family on The Crown. Every part of my involvement in telling this story has felt like a dream I don't want to wake up from - I'm so happy and so honoured by the recognition. Thank you!”

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.