'Orange Is the New Black' Star Taryn Manning Is Engaged to Anne Cline

Taryn Manning is engaged! The 42-year-old actress said yes after her musician girlfriend, 31-year-old Anne Cline, popped the question on June 11, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

The proposal happened during Cline's band, Cline Street's, performance at a bar in Panama City, Florida. In the clip, Cline jumps off of stage, gets down on one knee, and presents a shocked Manning with a ring.

Manning leans down to hear Cline as she pops the question, before responding with a kiss and getting a ring placed on her finger.

After a few more smooches, the newly engaged couple stands up and shares a sweet hug, amid cheers from the gathered crowd.

A rep for the Orange Is the New Black actress told the outlet that the women "are thrilled" about their engagement, while Manning herself added, "It was the easiest YES I ever said!"

