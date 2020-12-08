Orlando Bloom Gushes About His Future 'Daddy's Girl' With Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom can't wait to be a girl dad! The 43-year-old Carnival Row actor is expecting his first daughter with fiancée Katy Perry sometime this summer.

On Tuesday, he made a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he couldn't help but gush about his future baby girl.

"I've been feeling very grateful, obviously, I have a little baby girl on the way," he said, grinning. "I'm so excited to have a little daddy's girl. I hope she's going to love me as much as I love her. That daddy girl thing and that love of your life feeling is right around there."

Bloom's not the only one who's anxiously awaiting the new arrival. His 9-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, is also looking forward to his meeting his baby sister.

"I've got a 9-year-old boy. He's got a couple of other brothers but this is his first sister so he's excited too," Bloom says of his son. "It's exciting times."

Kerr also has sons Hart, 2, and Myles, 10 months, with her husband, Evan Spiegel.

Bloom has been putting together complex Lego fixtures with his son during their "hours of quarantine."

"I was working a lot and I've found some real solace. I think it's a reset," he says of quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Perhaps we all needed a chance to reflect on what's important and what we've been doing. I just hope that we can keep that thinking, that thinking can continue on."