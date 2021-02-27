Orlando Bloom Sings to His & Katy Perry's Daughter Hoping Her First Word Is 'Dad'

Looks like Katy Perry has some competition. During an interview on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Orlando Bloom shared that he sings to his and his fiancée's 6-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove, in hopes that her first word is "dad."

"I sing anything that has 'daddy' in it, just because I want her to say dad before she says anything else," Bloom said, before breaking out in song and singing, "Daddy loves his Daisy Dove."

Comedian Aisling Bea then quipped, "Does the baby go like, 'Well, can you put Katy Perry on?'"

"Yeah, she's like 'Mom's going to be much better at this than you,'" Bloom replied with a laugh, as host Graham Norton jokingly added, "Alexa, play mommy."

The Carnival Row star, however, may be in the lead, as he then shared that his baby girl has "sort of said a bit of 'dada.'"

"Every time I come up she's very excited to see me," he added.

Bloom and Perry welcomed their first child together in August. The actor is also dad to 10-year-old son Flynn from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the "Firework" singer would like to have more children with her fiancé.

"Even though Katy is back to being busy with work and American Idol, she has mentioned that motherhood has made her think about having more children one day," the source said, adding that Perry is not currently pregnant. "Her and Orlando have a really good groove going and are loving being parents... They’re just enjoying the moment and spending time with Daisy and each other."

The source also noted that the couple, who last year postponed their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, still do not have any wedding updates.

