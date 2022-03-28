Oscars 2022: Here's What You Didn't See on TV

From Beyoncé's tennis court performance of "Be Alive" to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, the 94th annual Academy Awards was an evening of wins, musical numbers, and talked-about moments.

However, not everything made it into the Oscars live broadcast, which aired from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

ET was live on the red carpet and inside the annual awards show, and got some insider details and eyewitness accounts of what when down when the cameras weren't rolling.

Bradley Cooper was one of the first stars to arrive on the carpet, bringing his mother, Gloria Campano, as his date.

“He’s walking slowly, smiling with her and holding her hand,” an observer told ET. “He looks very proud and is leading her through the crowd.” After taking photos, the mother-son duo got in a golf cart to avoid the rest of the carpet and were driven down the length of it through the back.

That wasn't the only family moment spotted on the carpet. Jake Gyllenhaal also gave his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, a sweet kiss on the cheek as the two prepared to enter the ceremony.

ABC via Getty Images

Proud director Steven Spielberg was spotted getting excited to see his West Side Story leading lady, Ariana DeBose, arrive ahead of him. He even pulled out his phone to snap a photo of her on the carpet. The two hugged as people around them cheered. Spielberg was later seen posing with Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban for photos.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

One couple stayed close to one another was Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Before touching tongues in front of photographers, the engaged pair was "locking hands tightly" as they arrived, an observer noted.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

And she may have performed the James Bond theme song, "No Time to Die," which earned her an Oscar later in the evening, but Billie Eilish wasn't exactly as smooth as the British agent when she and her brother, Finneas, arrived on the red carpet. The 20-year-old musician almost tripped as she looked back to wave to fans and yelled “Ah!” before laughing.

Zendaya may have walked the carpet solo, but that doesn't mean she didn't see Spider-Man. The 25-year-old actress reunited with her No Way Home co-star, Andrew Garfield, on the carpet. Once inside the theater, she was also approached by Bradley Cooper, who knelt down to chat with her in the audience.

ABC via Getty Images

ABC via Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross knows how to give a compliment! The 49-year-old Black-ish star first was spotted literally bowing to Rita Moreno, while saying, "I bow to you." Shortly after, she greeted Marvel star Simu Liu, giving him a hug and joking, "We got the memo, we got the memo!” about their coordinated all-red ensembles.

The bar area inside the Dolby Theatre was crowded and busy with stars getting drinks, snacks, and chatting. Maggie Gyllenhaal and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, were seen walking up to the bar holding hands. The Lost Daughter director left her purse on the bar momentarily before walking back to grab her glass of champagne. She later caught up with Kristen Stewart at the bar while they sipped on drinks. A crowd including Gyllenhaal, Sarsgaard, Stewart, Jessie Buckley, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Olivia Colman were all enjoying each other's company while sipping drinks and having snacks. Dunst showed the group photos of her two kids before heading toward the elevator with Plemons and stopping to pose for a pic together.

Stewart and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, were then spotted skipping to the bathroom together while holding hands.

Meanwhile, Jessica Chastain could have used some help in the bathroom as she was seen heading into the ladies room, holding up her dress and joking, "Let’s see if this is even possible.”

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

There was a Big Little Lies reunion during a commercial break when Nicole Kidman was seen greeting her former co-star, Zoë Kravitz, and giving her hand a kiss while wearing husband Keith Urban's jacket was around her shoulders.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Following the tense moment when Smith took to the stage to slap Rock for a joke he made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, ET learned that Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry had a private chat with Smith inside the theater during a commercial break. They all hugged, and things seemed fine afterward. Washington was also seen stepping in between Rock and Smith, as Smith held hands with his wife.

A source tells ET, "The theater was silent after Will got up and hit Chris. No one could tell if it was staged or a joke at first. Then Will started yelling at the top of his lungs and cursing out Chris. Chris was visibly shaken and the whole theater was dead silent."

A second source tells ET, "It was incredibly awkward for the whole audience. Will's friends and team have been trying to calm him down."

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Cooper was also seen embracing Smith.

Shortly after the slap occurred, Smith went on to win Best Actor for his role in King Richard. The lobby bar got quiet as attendees listened to his speech. Rami Malek was seen watching Smith give his speech intensely while nodding along.

Smith and Pinkett Smith were later spotted exiting the theater together smiling. With his Oscar in hand, Smith was seen talking to his publicist.

Though they didn't pose for photographers on the carpet, Beyoncé and JAY-Z definitely didn't come to play, they came to slay during the awards show. The couple was seen walking through the lobby together as Queen Bey sported a big smile on her face. In keeping with the tennis theme, the Oscar nominee rocked a bright yellow off-the-shoulder custom Valentino gown with elbow-length gloves, a dramatic cape, and a tennis ball-shaped purse. JAY wore black pants and a shiny white tuxedo jacket with a yellow gemstone brooch to match his ladylove.

Reporting by Carly Sloane and Andy Reyes