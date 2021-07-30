'Outer Banks' Cast Breaks Down Those Season 2 Cliffhangers and Teases Season 3 (Exclusive)

The Outer Banks cast has lots of questions following the conclusion of season 2. ET's Katie Krause spoke with actors Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow and Jonathan Daviss about the twists and turns throughout the sophomore season, and their hopes for a potential third season.

One of the biggest shockers of season 2 came with the reveal that John B's dad is alive, an outcome Stokes said he had an "inkling" about prior to reading the script.

"We left enough little Easter eggs, I felt like, in season 1, but we didn't know at the time, right? By the time we finished season 1, went into season 2, there was no conversation about his dad being alive," Stokes said of his character. "So when we got that script, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this changes everything. This whole journey.'"

"Then the fact that Limbrey and his dad know each other, I didn't know how to process. I felt like my internal circuits were just shutting down," he continued. "So I'm excited to see where it goes... I just think it opens so many doors, so I'm excited."

Going into a potential season 3, Stokes told ET that he has questions about how the arrival of John B's father will "impact everything."

"How does that change John B's dynamic? Is he going to accept it? Is he not? Is he going to open up with his son about what he was doing and how he was involved with these people?" he questioned. "... What is this dynamic with John B and his father going to be like? He's been sort of manically chasing this idea of getting his father back and not believing that he's alive for a while. What does that do to your psyche when you finally realize that this whole sort of crazy, chaotic experience kind of comes to a close, because everything that you were chasing is actually real? It's alive. He is alive. He does still have his father."

The rest of the cast was likewise stunned by the news of John B's father being alive.

"I couldn't believe it, the implications of this," Daviss, who plays Pope in the series, told ET. "I was like, 'First of all, who's the good guy in this situation?... What's going on?' It raised so many questions, especially for what it means for Pope and John B's relationship, I think."

"Of course for John B, [he's thinking,] 'Holy crap, my dad has been alive this whole time. I've been on this whole crusade to avenge his death and he's been here alive and hasn't reached out,'" he continued. "There's so many questions that season 3 is ready to answer that I'm just so excited for... All of a sudden you're asking yourself way too many [questions]. You're going back and looking at the season... It's questions on questions on questions."

"That's what I was feeling when I read it," Bailey, who stars as Kiara, agreed. "I was like, 'I need answers. I want to know everything.'"

John B's dad didn't encompass all the familial drama of the season, as Sarah (Cline) dealt with her brother trying to kill her and appearing to watch her dad die, before finding out that he was OK.

"It was a lot to navigate... I think for me, and I'm pretty sure Sarah is on the same page, [I'm] just done. Done with that," Cline told ET. "Every single time she goes back, it's a s**t show. I feel like at this point for her, it's a no-brainer that home is the people around her, and that's the Pogues. I'd really love to see her gain independence, complete independence in herself, and find home elsewhere."

The family questions aren't the only ones Stokes has going into a possible season 3; he also wonders how, after everything John B and his friends have been through, they'll be able to "adjust back to normalcy."

"These kids have gone through so much," he said. "They've seen things that most people don't see in their single lives, let alone in a two-week span or whatever the timeline is now. I think I'm really interested in that."

On top of that, Stokes questioned, "How the hell are they going to get off this island?"

"The boat was popped. They're stuck," Stokes pointed out. "John B's still trying to find the silver lining in everything, which kind of comes to a beautiful conclusion, but I'm very interested to see where that goes."

As if all of that wasn't enough drama, John B and Sarah also decided to get married in season 2, which is sure to have implications going into a possible third season.

"What does young love turn into? Is it going to be walking into the sunset, or are we going to see the honest two cents of what it's like to be young and in love and continue to see little things be wedged in between?" he asked. "Part of me wants to see John B and Sarah be like an old married couple, sitting there, laughing about something really dumb."

Cline agreed, telling ET, "It'd be really fun in season 3, if we get one, to see them actually start to truly get to know each other in a very real sense."

"They're married, but they actually kind of don't know a whole lot about each other," she said. "I feel like that would be really fun. They've obviously been through a lot together."

"This is just a crazy experience for them," Stokes chimed in. "They've gotten married. They've had everything that's happened in the Bahamas, and then everything after that. I think it'll be an interesting thing to move forward from, and I'm excited to see it."

Outside of John B and Sarah's storyline, Pope also had quite the season, something Daviss was "excited" and "ready" to tackle.

"I relate a lot to what Pope went through personally. I had a family member who was taken from us through racism. My great-great-grandfather was lynched," Daviss told ET. "That was kept from me when I was a kid. I didn't know until I was about Pope's age. I was 16 when my grandmother actually told me about it. It was like, 'Oh, well, you got to be careful because now that you're an adult, this and this.' And I was like, 'Oh, s**t, that's real.'"

"I think Pope discovers that this season. Where I didn't have a chance to go find justice, he does. He has a thing he can look for to get, even if it's money, even if it's material. He has something. There's something there that feels like I'm getting my justice," he continued. "That was just fun to do this season and to explore. The range from the excitement of it to the despair of learning, the more you learn, the deeper you get, the more you have to care."

Daviss, who added that he believes Pope "will get justice," also touched on Cleo (Carlacia Grant), whom he believes is "a Pogue now."

"We'll see what happens with moving forward with the third season. I feel like Cleo is somebody Pope wishes he were like a little more," Daviss said. "[She's] just determined. She feels like she knows what she's doing. She's confident in herself. She's confident in her abilities. She doesn't care what other people think. I think those are attributes that Pope admires."

As for what's going on between Pope and Kiara, Bailey told ET that they're "really trying to figure out their thing."

"He's my best friend," she said. "I think I would feel that heartache if it was Sarah or John B, Pope, anyone."

Looking ahead to a possible season 3, Pankow, who plays JJ, said that "the doors are open" for more drama and intrigue, before revealing his hopes for his character.

"I want to see how far JJ will go to risking his friends' safety," Pankow said. "I'm wondering if that's going to be the run and gun JJ, or that's going to be the more reserved and, hey, maybe we should take a step back JJ."

Meanwhile, Bailey said she's hoping Kiara will "either make up with her parents or get emancipated," and Daviss wants Pope to "continue to figure out the Denmark Tanney connection and how that relates to him and his family and get some justice."

Season 2 of Outer Banks is now available on Netflix.