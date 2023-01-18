'Outer Banks' Star Chase Stokes Is a 'New, Exciting Crush' for Kelsea Ballerini, Source Says

Kelsea Ballerini is putting her heart first when it comes to her new romance with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. A source tells ET that the 29-year-old singer is embracing her new chapter -- and having fun.

"Chase feels like a new, exciting crush for her. Their connection has surprised people close to her, but her loved ones are all really happy for her because she has had the biggest smile on her face," the source says. "Kelsea and Chase are having a great time together."

On Wednesday, Ballerini took to Instagram during an Ask Me Anything session and shared that she isn't taking the time to clear up anything. When a user asked if there were any rumors that she wanted to address, the songstress said it best: "No."

"hahaha honestly no," she wrote. "Having so many people care about my personal life/friendships/relationships is very new. and at first the speculation and anxiety around it felt crippling...but now I'm just choosing to be in this new season of life and explore the feelings and do what sparks joy without the need to please, inform, or correct anyone other than my close little world, subject to change, of course, but I'm happy."

Ballerini's budding romance comes three months after she announced the end of her marriage with fellow country musician Morgan Evans after five years.

The source adds that following a little bit of a post-divorce low, Ballerini has found happiness again.

"Kelsea was really sad after her divorce, but now she feels refreshed, carefree, and, like, she's back to herself again," the source says.

The "Subject to Change" singer has been putting her carefree life on display. Earlier this month, Ballerini made an appearance on Stokes’ Instagram. In one of the pictures shared in a photo carousel, Ballerini is seen resting her head on his shoulder while they watch the College Football National Championship in Inglewood, California.

Neither Ballerini nor Stokes has yet to publicly address their rumored romance. However, earlier this week, Ballerini addressed the chatter around her relationship status.

"I’m about to break up with the internet 5 sure," the "Hole in the Bottle" singer captioned the video.

In the clip, Ballerini appears in front of a screengrab from the gossip site DeuMoi, showing a post claiming there was not a chance of her dating the actor because "she’s too busy consistently asking out the manager of Soho House nash when she comes in all the time after last call. This has to be a [publicity] play."

Reacting to the comment, Ballerini laughs, telling the camera, "I know, I know, I know, I know, stop reading, stop looking. But what is happening, guys? What is this? Let’s not do this."