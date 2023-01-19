'Outlander' Ending After Season 8, Prequel Series Ordered at Starz

Claire and Jamie's love story is coming to an end.

Outlander has been renewed for an eighth and final season, Starz announced Thursday, promising a "proper conclusion" to the couple's "epic love story." The time-travel drama's final chapter will consist of 10 episodes. It will premiere after supersized season 7, which is currently filming in Scotland and slated for a summer launch.

But it's not all sad news. The premium cable network has given a series order for the prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will focus on the lives and relationship of Jamie Fraser's parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie.

The 10-episode prequel will be overseen by Outlander's Matthew B. Roberts, who will serve as showrunner and executive producer, Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis.

"Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story. It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain," Roberts said in a statement.

"The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize. Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with season 8, but [author] Diana [Gabaldon] is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on book 10," he promised. "With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans.”

Said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, "For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion. But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril and Ronald and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next.”

Outlander stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan and the rest of the cast shared a special video message thanking the fans for sticking by them since its 2014 debut.

"Every good story has to come to an end," Heughan said, with Balfe agreeing: "They always do."

"Outlander has been an incredible chapter of our lives," actress Sophie Skelton said.

"And we can't wait to bring the last season to you guys," Heughan expressed.

"We hope that we do you proud and we're very, very grateful. So thank you," Balfe said.

Watch the announcement video below.

Outlander also stars Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips.