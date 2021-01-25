'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Recites Famous Poem Ahead of 'Men in Kilts' Debut (Exclusive)

Outlander may be a ways away, but Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are here to celebrate the beauty of Scotland in the new road-trip series Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham.

Premiering Feb. 14, the eight-episode, half-hour series sees Heughan and McTavish honoring Scottish history and culture as they meet local artisans and experts, explore historical sites and experience the wonders the country has to offer as they embark on memorable adventures together.

The duo will take viewers on a trip to Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and major clan feud to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield, the site of a great battle and historic turning point, familiar to Outlander fans, that molded Scotland as we know it in the present day. Heughan and McTavish will also celebrate Scottish food, drinks, sports, music, dance, other traditions and the Highlands.

To drum up excitement for Men in Kilts and to celebrate Scottish traditions, ET exclusively debuts a special video of Heughan reciting a famous poem by bard Robert Burns for Burns Night, which happens to be Monday in the U.K.

In the video, the 40-year-old actor recites Burns' famous work, "Address to a Haggis," a humorous ode said before the traditional Burns Supper of haggis, neeps (turnips) and tatties (potatoes). The poem celebrates all that is good about haggis, which is at the heart of any Burns supper, immortalizing haggis as "the great chieftain of the sausage race."

Following Burns' death in 1796, his friends created the Burns Supper to properly remember him by. During that first supper, they recited Burns' famous haggis verse, which created the tradition and still continues to this day.

For more on Burns Night supper, visit www.scotland.org/ burns . For more on poet Richard Burns, visit www.visitscotland.com/burns.

Men in Kilts premieres Sunday, Feb. 14 on Starz. For more, watch the video below.

To stay up date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.