Ozzy, Sharon and Jack Osbourne on Why They Couldn't Keep New Travel Channel Show 'Family Friendly' (Exclusive)

The Osbournes are back on TV and still as funny as ever. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are joining son Jack Osbourne for an eight-episode supernatural series, The Osbournes Want to Believe, on the Travel Channel. The show explores everything from Big Foot to extraterrestrials.

Jack might have grown up with the Prince of Darkness, but as he told ET's Kevin Frazier, he has to convince his parents about paranormal activity.

"I don't know why they don't believe in stuff, but that's the whole front of the show is trying to convince them," Jack shared, with Sharon adding, "I don't not, but until I actually see something myself, it's like with aliens, people say, 'Do you believe in them?' I'm like, eh, I don't know. Until I see them, then I'll say, 'Yeah, I believe.' But I don't not believe either."

The family, meanwhile, joked about how they couldn't keep the show -- where they watch some of the wildest supernatural videos found online -- "family friendly," as they couldn't stop cursing.

"Everyday," Ozzy cracked, as Sharon insinuated that they had to remind him to "stop swearing."

Jack added that there were "a few red flags" while filming and they didn't know if they could "get away" with some things -- but tried their best to keep it clean.

To film the special, they took all the safety precautions, with crews getting tested for COVID-19 and quarantining. They only filmed for four days.

Meanwhile, the family is enjoying spending time together amid isolation, but Ozzy -- who has been battling Parkinson's Disease in recent months -- couldn't help but joke that he gets annoyed with people constantly asking him if he's alright.

"[They'd] be like, 'Are you alright?' Yeah, just stop asking me if I am alright," he quipped. "I am not alright if you ask me if I'm alright."

"But dad," Jack chimed in, before asking, "Are you alright?"

Sharon then added, "Yeah, but you can tell we are getting on his nerves already."

The rock star, however, is missing the road. "It's such a shame," he said of concerts being canceled. "I just found out the other day, indoor gigs are going to be a thing of the past."

While Ozzy may not be able to perform for his fans in person, they will soon see more of him and his family on the screen.

The Osbournes continue to be busy amid quarantine. Jack started filming new episodes of Portals to Hell, Sharon has The Talk and Ozzy's A&E documentary, Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, premieres on Labor Day, September 7 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.

"As soon as I get back on my feet, I'll [be] out. I can't wait. Pandemic or not, I can't wait," Ozzy said, with Sharon adding, "Once they allow artists to go back and perform, if I have to, I'll wheel him on."

The Osbournes Want to Believe premieres Sunday, Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel.