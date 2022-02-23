'Pachinko': Watch the Gripping Trailer for Apple TV Plus' Ambitious Adaptation

The first trailer for Apple TV+'s ambitious adaptation, Pachinko, is here.

Based on the 2017 best-selling novel by Min Jin Lee, the eight-episode, multilingual series launches Friday, March 25 with the first three episodes, while subsequent episodes drop weekly. Told in Korean, Japanese and English, the drama is told in two timelines -- beginning in South Korea in the early 1900s, where the tale begins with matriarch Sunja, who triumphs against all odds, and that of the 1980s, which centers around her grandson, Solomon.

Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung (Minari) plays older Sunja and leads the ensemble cast, which includes Lee Min-ho as Hansu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, ANna Sawai as Naomi, Eunchae Jung as young Kyunghee, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews, Junwoo Han as Yoseb, Kaho Minami as Etsuko, Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak, Soji Arai as Mozasu and Yu-na Jeon as young Sunja. The series is written and executive produced by creator Soo Hugh.

The two-minute trailer sets the tone for the gripping, expansive generations-spanning drama, which promises to bring to life Lee's captivating novel. The series chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive.

Watch the official Pachinko trailer below.

Pachinko premieres Friday, March 25 with the first three episodes. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly.

